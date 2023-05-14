A new collection of stamps has been created to clebrate 100 years of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

The eight-stamp set, which features different racers from throughout the century, has been put together by the Isle of Man Post Office.

Chairman of Manx Motor Cycle Club John McBride said the "unique collection" would allow fans "to hold on to their own piece of Manx Grand Prix history".

The MGP was originally set up in 1923 as an alternative to the TT for amateur riders.