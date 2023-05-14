Stamps celebrate Manx Grand Prix centenary
At a glance
The set of stamps looks back over 100 years of racing
Author David Wright and designer Tracey Dean collaborated on the stamps
It is one of a number of ways the island is celebrating the centenary
A new collection of stamps has been created to clebrate 100 years of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).
The eight-stamp set, which features different racers from throughout the century, has been put together by the Isle of Man Post Office.
Chairman of Manx Motor Cycle Club John McBride said the "unique collection" would allow fans "to hold on to their own piece of Manx Grand Prix history".
The MGP was originally set up in 1923 as an alternative to the TT for amateur riders.
A post office spokeswoman said that "a century later, on the same world-famous 37.75-mile Isle of Man Mountain Course, the race has become a well-anticipated event".
It has showcased "motorcycle legends" such as Geoff Duke, Phil Read, Carl Fogarty, Steve Hislop, and Michael Dunlop, she added.
The set has been created in collaboration with the author David Wright and designer Tracey Dean.
As well as the stamp collection, other events have been planned to celebrate the annual event's centenary this year, including a Legends of the Manx Grand Prix parade lap around the course.
"That pays tribute to some those who have graduated from the races since 1923," Mr McBride said.
'Motorcycle legends'
The post office's Maxine Cannon said: “To many people, including myself, the Manx Grand Prix is a must-see and memorable event.
"I'm looking forward to hearing the roaring sounds of the machines flying around Mountain Course this year.”
