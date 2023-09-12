Former defence site set for waterfront development
At a glance
The waterfront site was previously home to defence contractor QinetiQ
Five residential blocks are currently being proposed for the site
The current plans would see 141 homes and a 60-bed care home built
Final detailed are expected to be completed by spring
Plans for waterfront homes, a care home, gym, swimming pool and spa have been given the go-ahead in principle.
Developers want to build 133 flats in blocks between four and six storeys high and eight townhouses at Newton's Road, Weymouth.
The plans also include offices, a restaurant, public open spaces and parking for 200 cars on the former defence research site.
If it gets planning permission, the development is expected to take three years to complete.
Bournemouth-based developer Juno MMXX will have to stabilise the 82ft (25m) cliffs and add sea defence protection, mainly against wave over-topping.
A waterfront pedestrian and cycle route, public loos and other facilities, are all subject to the final detailed consent.
The site was previously home to the Ministry of Defence and then military technology company QinetiQ. Its disused buildings were cleared by a previous prospective developer.
The Portland Harbour site was originally expected to be developed in time for the 2012 Olympics and has been vacant since 2006.
Previous plans included 184 flats, seven houses, an 80-bed hotel, leisure facilities and a 65-bed nursing home, a viewing platform and water access.
