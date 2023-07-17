Cornwall's Stithians Show gets under way
At a glance
Stithians Show 2023 gets under way at the Stithians Showground
About 20,000 people are expected to attend the one-day event
Preparations at the weekend for the show were affected by the weather
- Published
The Stithians Show is back again for another year of showing, growing, and grazing.
The show is said to be Cornwall’s biggest one day agricultural event and has been running since 1834 - when it began as a challenge between the local parishioners over the standards and quality of produce and livestock.
About 20,000 visitors are expected through the gates, which opened at 08:00 BST.
Show chairman Nigel Vague said final preparations over the weekend were hampered slightly by the weather.
He said the Stithians show was like a "smaller version of Royal Cornwall Show".
Mr Vague said: "We're on a 75-acre site here, which we own, and yeah, we are a smaller version of Royal Cornwall Show, so we pride ourselves in that and keeping high standards."
Show secretary Claire Watters said the show was a "real traditional community event".
She said: "Everyone pulls together, lots of people come that have been here for years, and you know, it's a chance to meet up with people on a yearly basis."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.