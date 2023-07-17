The Stithians Show is back again for another year of showing, growing, and grazing.

The show is said to be Cornwall’s biggest one day agricultural event and has been running since 1834 - when it began as a challenge between the local parishioners over the standards and quality of produce and livestock.

About 20,000 visitors are expected through the gates, which opened at 08:00 BST.

Show chairman Nigel Vague said final preparations over the weekend were hampered slightly by the weather.