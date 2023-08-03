The owners of a 200-year-old hotel destroyed by a fire will be charged for demolition and safety work on the site.

The blaze at the Regency-style Royal Albion hotel on Brighton seafront broke out in July.

Brighton and Hove City Council took control of the site to carry out at least £500,000 worth of safety and demolition work.

A representative for the hotel owners acknowledged the charge for the costs incurred in a meeting with local authorities.