Efforts to stop town centre anti-social behaviour
At a glance
A scheme has been relaunched in Northampton to crack down on anti-social behaviour
More than 100 offences have been reported through the system
Details are sent to police who can identify and arrest known offenders
Shops said the scheme is helping make the town centre safer
- Published
Town centre businesses have welcomed the relaunch of a system designed to stop anti-social behaviour.
The Northampton Town Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting Scheme (NTARS) is an information-sharing system between shops and police.
In the last four months, businesses have collated details of more than 100 offences through the programme.
Mark Mullen, from the Northampton Business Improvement District (BID) said it allowed police "to identify, arrest and prosecute known offenders".
More than 200 members of the BID have signed up to the programme.
Through the system, 97 known offenders have been identified, Mr Mullen said.
He said: "Members are building character profiles to establish patterns of offending, giving police the chance to be proactive in their approach to crime prevention.
"All of us want to see the town centre prosper and be a place where visitors can come to shop or enjoy a meal out with friends in a safe and welcoming environment."
Sixty town centre businesses also have linked up with a named police officer as part of the "Cops Adopt A Shop" campaign.
Insp Beth Warren, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "Since we began our targeted work in the town centre, we've seen a significant decline in anti-social behaviour incidents."
She added that the police, BID, West Northamptonshire Council and other agencies would share information "about how we can all work to keep Northampton a safe and welcoming place to work, live, shop and visit".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830