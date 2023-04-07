About £40m is to be spent replacing 95 miles (154km) of overhead power lines in Cumbria.

The work is part of a £2bn project by Electricity North West (ENWL) which said it was its biggest ever single project in the county.

The operator said it would reduce power cuts by 20%.

Chief executive officer Ian Smyth said the company would "deliver all this investment while keeping our part of bills low".