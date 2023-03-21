West Midlands families say they are counting the cost of the region's bus strike after being "stranded" or left paying for taxis amid the disruption.

Hundreds of thousands of National Express West Midlands passengers have been affected by drivers' walkout which began on Monday.

Among them are Bilston residents Kerry Bradley and her daughter who normally use buses to get to work but paid £55 between them on Monday for three taxi journeys.

Mrs Bradley works at a GP surgery and says she fears a weekly combined cost of more than £250, adding: "You get to the point of thinking 'where is the money going to come from and what are we going to do'?"

The walkout follows a pay row between the company and members of the union Unite which says the action is continuing indefinitely but workers are willing to compromise. The company says it wants to resolve the strike.