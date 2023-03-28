A man suffered serious injuries and died while working outside a warehouse.

Paramedics were called to the Tile Mountain site on Canal Lane, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 08:45 BST on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.

The man was an external contractor, the firm said.

An investigation into his death has been launched by the force along with the city council and the Health and Safety Executive.

The firm was "deeply saddened" and sent its sympathies to his family, Tile Mountain's managing director Jeremy Harris said.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors are our first priority," he added.