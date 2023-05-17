Dawley Town football club has been told it will not be promoted, despite going unbeaten through the season.

The team celebrated promotion from the Shropshire County Premier Division last week with a parade on the back of a scaffolding truck.

However by Tuesday, the dream was over when a report concluded the ground was unfit for the Midland League Division One.

It means rivals AFC Bridgnorth, which were facing relegation, will be able to stay up.