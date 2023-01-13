Beauty spot sees most diverse range of visitors
At a glance
Malham attracted the Yorkshire Dales' most ethnically diverse range of visitors in 2022, a survey shows
The village was also popular among younger people
Satisfaction levels were reported to be at an all-time high
Malham in the Yorkshire Dales attracted the National Park's most ethnically diverse range of visitors in 2022, according to officials.
A survey of the so-called five "honeypot" sites also found Malham to be more popular among younger people.
One in 10 visitors identified as being from an ethnic minority group.
Satisfaction levels among visitors were also at an all-time high, the National Park Authority said.
Of the most popular sites, which comprise Malham, Hawes, Aysgarth Falls, Reeth and Grassington, Aysgarth was the most popular for first-time visitors.
One in three visitors to the Malham area were aged 44 or under, and Grassington was popular with fans of the TV series All Creatures Great and Small, which is filmed on location in the Wharfedale village.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park saw a huge surge in visitors during Covid, and a separate survey suggested many had returned post-pandemic to meet up with friends and family to enjoy the scenery and visit a local pub.
Derek Twine, from the park authority, said: “It’s great to see more diverse groups choosing to visit and recommending the [park] to others, and to see family and friends reconnecting and enjoying time in nature.
"These survey results highlight the importance of National Parks in providing the green spaces people need in their everyday life, especially post-pandemic."
