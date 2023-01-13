Malham in the Yorkshire Dales attracted the National Park's most ethnically diverse range of visitors in 2022, according to officials.

A survey of the so-called five "honeypot" sites also found Malham to be more popular among younger people.

One in 10 visitors identified as being from an ethnic minority group.

Satisfaction levels among visitors were also at an all-time high, the National Park Authority said.

Of the most popular sites, which comprise Malham, Hawes, Aysgarth Falls, Reeth and Grassington, Aysgarth was the most popular for first-time visitors.

One in three visitors to the Malham area were aged 44 or under, and Grassington was popular with fans of the TV series All Creatures Great and Small, which is filmed on location in the Wharfedale village.