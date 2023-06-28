Several schools are expected to close on 5 July as members of the National Education Union go on strike and NASUWT members refuse to cover lessons.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) also supports the industrial action.

All three unions have rejected a government offer of a 7.9% rise - the same as for other public sector workers.

NAHT leader Carl Howarth said there had to be an improvement to the existing offer.

He said: "I think it's an indictment of how desperate we have come in the profession in trying to explain to the government that we are in crisis.

"As school leaders, we have a civic duty to explain to the Jersey population that we want to work with the government to be able to be in a place to attract people of the highest calibre and retain them."

Deputy Gardiner revealed the arbitration offer at a public hearing of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel.

The government previously said it was working "closely with all schools" regarding the industrial action, "which may affect schools opening or other school activities".