Two men sentenced over Christmas Day street attack
- Published
Two men who attacked a man at a Nottinghamshire bus stop on Christmas Day have been sentenced.
Brogen Bown, 25, and Wayne Maxwell, 34, punched the 23-year-old in the face outside a shop in Newcastle Street, Worksop, at about 17:45 GMT.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Maxwell, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, was jailed for four months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Bown, of Queen Street, Worksop, was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must complete 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days after admitting the same charge.
Both were cleared of charges of grevious bodily harm.
The pair, who were drunk, set upon the victim, causing cuts and bleeding, after he had laughed at them, police said.
Det Sgt Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a sustained attack by Maxwell and Bown. The victim didn’t so much as raise a hand to them or put up a fight.
“Violence of this nature has no place on our streets, and we will continue to bring those involved in violent disorder before the court to face the consequences of their actions.”
