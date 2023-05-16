A Deliveroo driver who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in south London has been described as a "true hero" by his family.

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira's motorbike and a car were involved in a collision on Leigham Court Road, Streatham, on 11 May.

The Met Police has appealed for information about three people believed to have abandoned the car and fled the scene.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation was later released without further action.