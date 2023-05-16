Deliveroo driver killed in hit and run
A Deliveroo driver who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in south London has been described as a "true hero" by his family.
Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira's motorbike and a car were involved in a collision on Leigham Court Road, Streatham, on 11 May.
The Met Police has appealed for information about three people believed to have abandoned the car and fled the scene.
A 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation was later released without further action.
The daughter of 44-year-old Mr Medeiros De Oliveira said in a statement: “My dad was a kind, loving person who always did what was right.
"He was always happy and never had bad times when we were with him. He was my true hero, taught me everything I know. We are going to miss him a lot.
"Wherever he went he carried a lot of light with him and a lot of happiness.”
Despite the work of paramedics and the London Air Ambulance, Mr Medeiros De Oliveira died at the scene of the crash at about 20:15 BST on Thursday.
Det Sgt Nick Bale of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts are with Ronaldo’s family and I want to reiterate my commitment to them that we working hard to piece together what happened.
“I am continuing to ask anyone who has information about the identity of three occupants who we believe left a blue BMW abandoned at the scene of the collision to get in touch."
A spokesperson for Deliveroo called the crash "incredibly tragic and shocking".
"Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends," the spokesperson said.
"We are making contact with the next of kin and we will do everything we can to support them. We have also offered to help the police however we can.”
