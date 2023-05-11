Medical emergency helicopter service to continue
Manx Care extends contract with Great North Air Ambulance Service for a year
The charity has provided an emergency service since last year
So far it has attended 22 incidents on the island
A contract that provides people on the Isle of Man with emergency medical care and transfers to the UK by helicopter has been extended for a year.
A trial partnership with the Great North Air Ambulance Service was launched in March last year.
Since the partnership began, the helicopter has attended 22 incidents and transferred 12 patients to the UK.
Will Bellamy, head of the service for the island, said the contract had helped provide emergency care to "some of the most seriously ill patients we have had to attend here”.
Ambulance staff had also benefited from “coaching and mentoring from the exceptional air ambulance clinicians”, he added.
The helicopter service operates in addition to the fixed-wing air ambulance service provided by Manx Care.
