A contract that provides people on the Isle of Man with emergency medical care and transfers to the UK by helicopter has been extended for a year.

A trial partnership with the Great North Air Ambulance Service was launched in March last year.

Since the partnership began, the helicopter has attended 22 incidents and transferred 12 patients to the UK.

Will Bellamy, head of the service for the island, said the contract had helped provide emergency care to "some of the most seriously ill patients we have had to attend here”.