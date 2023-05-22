A rededication ceremony has been held to mark the centenary of a hospital in Cornwall.

Former and current staff were among those gathered at Helston Community Hospital to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday.

The hospital, which first opened on 21 May 1923, has 24 beds for inpatients and an outreach team.

Lord St Levan, whose ancestor opened the hospital in 1923, unveiled a plaque following the ceremony led by the Bishop of Truro.