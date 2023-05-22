Community hospital marks centenary
Helston Community Hospital first opened on 21 May 1923
It has 24 inpatient beds and an outreach team
Lord St Levan says the building has survived the "shifting sands" of changing governments and health policies
A rededication ceremony has been held to mark the centenary of a hospital in Cornwall.
Former and current staff were among those gathered at Helston Community Hospital to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday.
The hospital, which first opened on 21 May 1923, has 24 beds for inpatients and an outreach team.
Lord St Levan, whose ancestor opened the hospital in 1923, unveiled a plaque following the ceremony led by the Bishop of Truro.
He said the site had found a way to adapt despite the "shifting sands" of changing governments and health policies.
"Nowadays, there are some 250 people working here and the emphasis is on rehabilitation back into the community rather than on long-term care," he said.
"I think that anyone who visits, as I did for the first time last month, would be struck by the warmth of the welcome, the sense of purpose, the air of optimism, the comradery that exists between the people who work here."
Matron Lynda McHale, who has worked at the hospital for more than 40 years, added: "Helston Community Hospital is an integrated hub, providing services to meet the needs of their community."
NHS Cornwall Partnership said it planned to increase the hospital's operating hours from 8:00 to 18:00 later this year.
