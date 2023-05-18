Sheffield Leadmill seeks help in battle to run venue
Managers at The Leadmill are asking fans to object to plans, which could lead to eviction
Building owners Electric Group are applying for a premises licence for the venue
Current management believe the Electric Group will 'run their own business' at the site
Electric Group say they want the site to succeed as a music space
The people behind a much-loved music club have urged fans for help in their fight to save themselves from eviction.
Managers at Sheffield's The Leadmill said the landlord was applying for a premises licence, allowing them to run their own business from the site.
They fear the current regime would "cease to exist after 43 years" if the owners were successful and have asked fans to object to the application.
Building owners Electric Group said the site would continue as a music venue under the same name.
The Leadmill opened its doors in 1980 and has hosted a myriad of artists including The Kaiser Chiefs, Pulp and The Stone Roses, with rock veterans Def Leppard performing a one-off special gig on Friday.
The current management team were served with an eviction notice last year after Electric Group, which also owns and runs venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle, bought the building in 2017.
In a tweet on Wednesday night, staff posted, external: “We are asking for your help in objecting to their licence application before Wednesday 24th May.”
On its website, the team issued a statement, external asking fans to "make comments based on your understanding of the landlord’s experience and competence".
They suggested supporters researched online to understand how the group's other venues were run.
However, Dominic Madden, CEO of Electric Group, said they intended to "continue operating the space as a music venue, focusing on a diverse mix of gigs, club nights and comedy events".
"We hope to be a great custodian of the venue for the next generation. We recognise the roots of the Leadmill within the community and we are determined to see it succeed and thrive,” he said.
Campaign 'unfortunately misleading'
Mr Madden said the licence application was "part of the transition process" because the current lease was "coming to an end".
"When we purchased the freehold for the Leadmill in 2017 it was threatened with redevelopment into flats. We didn’t want that to happen, so we stepped in to buy it and save it – something the leaseholder was not prepared to do," he said.
"The current Leadmill campaign is unfortunately misleading people into thinking we want to close the venue with no regard for its history. That is not the case.
"In fact, we want to invest in the future of the space – albeit one which will mark the start of a new chapter for a building which has many generations of history with a variety of different operators since it was first a flour mill."
The current management, who have owned the Leadmill brand for more than four decades, feared the takeover by Brixton-based Electric Group would result in job losses and have been campaigning "to secure jobs for our workforce and for The Leadmill to remain at the heart of our community", external.
Previously Mr Madden had indicated a new management team would run the venue.
However on Thursday, an Electric Group spokesperson said they intended to "retain the Leadmill name and we are receiving legal advice on this point".
"We hope to invite all staff where possible to join us," they added.
Based near Sheffield's main railway station, the Leadmill is regularly voted as the city's best for live music and has won national awards.
