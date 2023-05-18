The people behind a much-loved music club have urged fans for help in their fight to save themselves from eviction.

Managers at Sheffield's The Leadmill said the landlord was applying for a premises licence, allowing them to run their own business from the site.

They fear the current regime would "cease to exist after 43 years" if the owners were successful and have asked fans to object to the application.

Building owners Electric Group said the site would continue as a music venue under the same name.