Shops close for The Crown filming
Parts of a Kent high street are being used as a filming location for the upcoming series of The Crown, according to shop owners.
Film crews have been seen setting up in Rochester High Street with shop signage depicting Windsor.
One shop frontage displayed cakes in the window with the images of the actors who play Charles and Camilla in the Netflix series and the date of their wedding in 2005.
Cheran Friedman, who owns Cheran's Bakery, said she was "a huge fan" of The Crown and was "so excited".
Ms Friedman, whose bakery has been transformed into a florist, said: "Netflix told us the filming will be around Charles and Camilla's wedding. The royal couple will drive down Rochester High Street, which is doubling for Windsor with cheering locals."
Jools, who owns boutique Vintage at JuJu, said: "We were approached a few weeks ago to close on Thursday and Friday for filming of what I was told will be the last ever episode of The Crown."
"My shop front has been completely transformed."
"It is fitting they are filming scenes around the wedding of Charles and Camilla here as Camilla came to visit our high street just last year."
Bunting has appeared along a section of the road and the frontages of three shops and a pub have been transformed.
Road closure signs for Friday have appeared near to the filming locations.
Medway Council said it was unable to comment on the filming.
Netflix has been approached for comment.
