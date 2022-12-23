Asylum seeker levels not acceptable - council
A council has criticised Home Office plans to send 400 additional asylum seeker to its area.
West Northamptonshire Council said it had "expressed significant concerns" as it would put high demand on local services. The authority said it would be the fourth site for asylum seekers in the district. The Home Office said the use of hotels was an "unacceptable" temporary solution and it was working with local authorities "to find appropriate accommodation".
The council said it was the Home Office's intention to open a former hotel site in early January.
It said it was an unsuitable location and it would put a strain on health, education and social care services.
It added that its concerns and objections had been "disregarded".
It said it meant more than 1,000 asylum seekers were staying in the West Northamptonshire area, which includes Northampton, Brackley, Daventry and Towcester.
'Incredible strain'
Jonathan Nunn, Conservative leader of the council, said: “This latest decision by the Home Office has placed services in our area under unreasonable and unsustainable pressure.
"This is not acceptable when there are other areas with nowhere close to same kind of commitment, and we will continue to make representation to the Home Office over this issue in the hope that they recognise that fact and completely rethink this."
A spokesman for the Home Office said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain."
He said it was costing taxpayers £5.6m a day as more than 37,000 asylum seekers were staying in hotels.
“The use of hotels is a temporary solution, and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation," he added.
