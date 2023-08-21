A man was arrested after two women were touched and a third was assaulted in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incidents happened near Sutton Harbour footbridge, on the first night of the British Fireworks Championships.

One woman was touched on the back before another was inappropriately touched and a third was shoulder-barged, between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on 16 August, officers said.

A man, 55 and from the city, was detained and bailed until October.