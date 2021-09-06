A health board chief executive has urged people to get vaccinated against Covid in order to help ease pressure on critical care in the region.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway's Jeff Ace said it was "really frustrating" to see unvaccinated people requiring intensive treatment.

More than 90% of the region's adult population has been double vaccinated but infection rates remain high.

Mr Ace said that vaccines provided a "tremendous level of protection" against serious illness.