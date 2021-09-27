Children returning to the Bailiwick of Guernsey will not need a PCR test to go back to school from 4 October, officials have said.

The Civil Contingencies Authority said the change coincided with the further relaxation of travel rules.

However, children of reception age or older would still be asked to take a lateral flow test at home before coming back to school if they had travelled in the previous 10 days, it added.

All children had a supply of lateral flow tests as packs of 25 were provided at the beginning of the school year, officials said.

If parents required additional tests, they were available from their child’s school or Beau Sejour, they added.