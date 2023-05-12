The independent review, led by Jim Mackinnon, former chief planner to the Scottish Government, found: “The number of major applications was its lowest over the last six years, yet performance was at its lowest level over the same period.”

The report also found:

A process of validating and registering applications “totally unfit for purpose”

Response times to requests for pre-application advice “falling well below target”

Decision times on applications “well below targets and performance deteriorating”

Far too much expected of “young and inexperienced staff”

“Major concerns” about the quality of customer service

No business plan for the planning service

"Severely dysfunctional" IT systems

It said procedures for registering and validating applications were of “major concern” with a commitment to validate applications within five working days having “fallen by the wayside”.

Some were taking weeks or months, it said.

“It is widely accepted that the Planning Service is underperforming and the need for significant improvements is recognised," it added.

However, the report said guidance given on the likely outcome of a proposal was clear.

It said decision letters were issued promptly and the approach to appeals worked well.

'Embarrassment'

It said the IT systems were “a significant barrier at all stages of the process” but acknowledged a new system was under development.

Meanwhile, staff reported feeling “embarrassment" about the standard of service.

The review said there was a “shared aspiration” that it would help provide an efficient and effective service.

The report cited recommendations including a new approach to application registration, targets to boost response times and improved training for staff.

Mr Renouf said he had commissioned the review with the understanding that there was a “great deal of improvement required”.

He said it also highlighted "significant positives.”

These included the process of determining applications, the planning committee process and the “ambitious and rigorous” Bridging Island Plan, which all contributed to “reasonable decision-making”, he added.

“I’d like to reassure islanders and staff working within planning services that a series of actions is being progressed, some with immediate effect, to deliver a real change and ensure we are delivering the best service possible," he said.