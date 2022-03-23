Barbeque warning after wildfire destroys moorland
At a glance
The wildfire started on Tuesday afternoon and firefighters were sent to the National Trust site
The fire destroyed a 50 sqm (538 sqft) part of the moorland
A spokesperson from the site thanked fire services for their work stopping the flames from spreading
The fire has prompted a warning about BBQs being banned at the attraction
- Published
A moorland fire at a popular National Trust site has prompted the organisation to renew a warning about barbeques.
Firefighters tackled the blaze covering 50 sq m (538 sq1 ft) of grassland at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate on Tuesday afternoon.
The National Trust said "precious moorland heather habitat" had been destroyed.
Although the cause of the fire is unknown, it said it was a reminder why fires and barbeques were banned at the site.
Two fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were sent to the Nidderdale valley attraction, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
A spokesperson from the National Trust site said staff were "sad" about the blaze, but "luckily" it had been spotted quickly.
"We’re not sure yet how the fire started, but as the weather continues to warm up we’d encourage all our visitors to follow the countryside code.
"We need to protect the rare birds and diverse plant life that call Brimham Rocks home, which is why fires and BBQs are strictly not allowed here," they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.