A moorland fire at a popular National Trust site has prompted the organisation to renew a warning about barbeques.

Firefighters tackled the blaze covering 50 sq m (538 sq1 ft) of grassland at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Trust said "precious moorland heather habitat" had been destroyed.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, it said it was a reminder why fires and barbeques were banned at the site.

Two fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were sent to the Nidderdale valley attraction, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.