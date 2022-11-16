A﻿ 72-year-old Ukrainian refugee who struggles to walk has been given a mobility scooter by local Rotary clubs.

O﻿lga Tatarenko travelled for three days from a small town near Kharkiv at the beginning of March to join her daughter I﻿uliia Chiritoi in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

B﻿ut the refugee struggles to walk as she is waiting for a knee replacement and would "stay indoors most of the time", her daughter said.

N﻿ow that three Rotary clubs in east Northants have donated the scooter it will "h﻿elp her to get around, to not be isolated and to meet people", Ms Chiritoi said.