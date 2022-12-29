A﻿ graphic designer has said he has created works of art about his beloved town to show its "massive heart" - even though he believes some buildings are a "bit of a carbuncle".

E﻿d Smith said he is proud to be from Luton and has made a series of illustrations that show the town he loves, "warts and all".

He said he was inspired to focus on Luton because artists tended to showcase "quaint market towns" and picturesque places like St Albans and Hitchin.

His creations have been made into a calendar.