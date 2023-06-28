Cheltenham will not get a rainbow pedestrian crossing after highway chiefs received "mixed reactions" to one painted in Gloucester.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride and social movements.

Cheltenham Borough Councillor Max Wilkinson said Gloucestershire County Council told him it will not fund the crossing, which can be costly and comes with safety considerations.

The county council said it is supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

There have been calls to paint a rainbow crossing in the town, to add to one painted in Commercial Road, Gloucester, in 2021.

The borough council had given its support but needed the county council to give it the go-ahead.

Former chairman of Pride in Gloucestershire, Jay-Jay Potter-Peachery, asked council chiefs last week for an update.