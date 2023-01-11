A building project to transform Inverness Castle into a tourist destination has reached the six-month mark.

The 19th Century red sandstone property was built as a court and prison.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service moved out of the castle in 2020, opening the way for the Highland Council-led project to redevelop the site.

So far, some walls and ceilings have been removed and foundations laid for a new building to link up two parts of the castle.