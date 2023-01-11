In pictures: Revamp of Inverness Castle takes shape
A building project to transform Inverness Castle into a tourist destination has reached the six-month mark.
The 19th Century red sandstone property was built as a court and prison.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service moved out of the castle in 2020, opening the way for the Highland Council-led project to redevelop the site.
So far, some walls and ceilings have been removed and foundations laid for a new building to link up two parts of the castle.
Jason Kelman, principal project manager for Highland Council, said: "We are six months into a two-and-a-half year construction contract."
He said the project remained on schedule and on budget, adding: "We are due for completion in November 2024 and then will be looking at a six month fit-out contract with opening scheduled for spring/summer 2025."
Fortifications had stood on Inverness Castle's hilltop site overlooking the River Ness since medieval times.
Over centuries, previous castles were attacked and burned down only to be rebuilt and then come under siege again.
The last of these strongholds was destroyed by Bonnie Prince Charlie's Jacobite forces before the Battle of Culloden in 1746.