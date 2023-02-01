Jamie Kelly has been teacher for 16 years and will be striking at Chantry Primary Academy.

He hopes the action sends a "clear message to the government - enough is enough".

"Teachers are standing up for a fully funded pay rise," he says.

"I know it will cause disruption to children and their families, but what I would say to the parents and the children is that this short-term disruption is for long-term improvement in education.

"The majority of our parents are backing the teachers and the strikes."

Mr Kelly says he hopes the strike will be worth that disruption.

"My fingers are crossed that [the government] will listen to teachers," he says.