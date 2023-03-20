A social enterprise that supports people with learning disabilities by teaching them baking and brewing beer is planning to expand.

Equal Brewkery in Norwich has just been given an old caravan which they hope to renovate and take to local fairs and markets.

Since it started in 2017, it has supported more than 100 vulnerable adults and is run by volunteers.

Founder Bill Russell said: "It's working well at the moment but we survive on the goodness of people."