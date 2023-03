Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was attacked in a Derbyshire park.

The girl was attacked by another girl in Rutland Recreation Ground, in Oakwell Drive, Ilkeston, just after 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Derbyshire Police said it had been made aware of a video on social media showing the attack.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has video footage, has been asked to get in touch with the force.