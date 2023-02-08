A charity using virtual reality in therapy for people with disabilities said it was "amazing" £10,000 had been raised since a Christmas Day break-in.

VR Therapies in Northampton had equipment including headsets, controllers, tablets and phones stolen last year.

A user of the centre set up a fundraising page and donations of both money and equipment were received by the centre.

The charity's founder, Rebecca Gill, said: "People have been sharing what happened, and we've had sweet messages, it's been really heart-warming."