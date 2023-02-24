Human remains, including 13 skulls, are to be returned to the Irish island of Inishbofin by Trinity College Dublin.

They were taken from a cemetery on the island by two academics more than a century ago and subsequently kept at Trinity.

The provost of Trinity College Dublin (TCD), Dr Linda Doyle, has apologised for the upset caused by the university's possession of the remains.

Islanders living on Inishbofin had called on TCD to return the remains and described their taking as theft.

The university said it would now consult with islanders on the most appropriate way to return them.

Inishbofin, also known as the Island of the White Cow, is in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of County Galway with a population of about 170 people.