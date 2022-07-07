Passenger numbers have been reduced by 140 on a ferry from the Channel Islands on Saturday after an "issue with a life raft".

The life raft on the 850-capacity ferry service to St Malo is "temporarily out of action on Condor Voyager", said Condor Ferries.

"There is a restriction on the number of passengers we can carry in accordance with safety regulations," it said in a statement.

Passengers affected by the change are being offered free day return vouchers and free day excursion tickets.