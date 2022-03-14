A woman has died and four other people including a nine-year-old girl have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Sheffield.

The 73-year-old woman was a passenger in a Nissan SUV which was involved in a collision with a Saab at about 15:50 GMT on Sunday on Tannery Street, Woodhouse, near the junction with Cross Street.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 37-year-old woman, and two backseat passengers, a nine-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Saab, a 28-year-old man, was also seriously hurt and has been treated in hospital, police said.

Witnesses to the collision have been asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.

