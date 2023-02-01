Upgrade for Melton Mowbray's CCTV network
Work has begun on a project to upgrade Melton Mowbray's CCTV network.
The Leicestershire town will have 10 modern cameras put in place at key locations to help prevent and detect crime.
Installation work started on Monday and is due to be completed by 10 February.
The new cameras are expected to be fully operational by the end of March.
Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, said: “I'm delighted we've secured a new high-tech CCTV system for Melton - it's a real priority for our town and will mean that we can effectively catch and prosecute those who commit crimes.
"The current system dates back to the 1990s, so it was in need of an upgrade."