Council housing rents in Exeter will increase by the largest amount in years despite concerns about people's ability to pay.

Exeter City Council's executive agreed to an increase of 7% in April - the maximum increase possible.

It means an average weekly increase of about £6 per property.

The authority said the hike was necessary after tenants benefited from an annual 1% cut in rent between 2016 and 2020 under government legislation.

It said it led to almost £8m in lost housing revenue and baseline rents being "lower than previously anticipated".

The executive unanimously backed the rise at its Tuesday meeting but some councillors raised concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Ruth Williams said: "Even though this is less than inflation, it’s still considerably more than pay rises and and benefit increases that our tenants will receive, so I think we have to anticipate that many will struggle to pay this increase and may fall into arrears."