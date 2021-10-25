Fast-track recruitment bid to tackle care staff shortage

A fast-track recruitment event is being staged to try to tackle a shortage of health and social care staff in Dumfries and Galloway.

It will allow candidates to apply, be interviewed and potentially receive a conditional offer of employment on the same day.

It means that a process which might normally take weeks could be cut to between one and two hours.

The event is being staged at The Bridge complex in Dumfries on Monday and is to be followed by others across the region.