Fast-track recruitment bid to tackle care staff shortage
At a glance
The event is aimed at boosting health and social care staff numbers in Dumfries and Galloway
It potentially cuts the recruitment process down from weeks to a couple of hours
Events will be staged across the region to try to tackle the shortage of workers
- Published
A fast-track recruitment event is being staged to try to tackle a shortage of health and social care staff in Dumfries and Galloway.
It will allow candidates to apply, be interviewed and potentially receive a conditional offer of employment on the same day.
It means that a process which might normally take weeks could be cut to between one and two hours.
The event is being staged at The Bridge complex in Dumfries on Monday and is to be followed by others across the region.
The pilot event will be mainly focused on recruitment for the council's "care at home" service.
Addressing the workforce shortage in the sector is said to be a major challenge with a lack of staff limiting provision and Dumfries and Galloway Council saying it has resulted in a significant amount of unmet need.
It is also having a knock-on impact on the wider health care system including delayed discharges from hospitals.
A report to councillors said the recruitment event would be backed up by an marketing campaign to promote the benefits of a career in health and social care.