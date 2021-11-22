Director Sir Ridley Scott has confirmed he is turning two of his most famous sci-fi movies, Blade Runner and Alien, into live-action TV series.

Speaking on Monday ahead of the release of his new film House of Gucci, Sir Ridley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he had already "written the pilot for Blade Runner" as well as "the bible" - the plan for a 10-episode series.

The original Blade Runner movie, set in a dystopian future Los Angeles in 2019, was released in 1982, starring Harrison Ford.

Its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, was released in 2017, starring Ryan Gosling alongside Ford; and an anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus premiered earlier this month on the Adult Swim channel.

Sir Ridley said: "We're already into having written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible, so we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which will probably be the first 10 hours.

"And then Alien is a similar thing. Alien is now being written for pilot."

The 1979 Alien film starred Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt, and was followed by three sequels - as well as prequels and crossover Alien vs Predator movies alongside comic books and video games.

Last year, FX channel boss John Landgraf described the new project as "the first Alien story set on Earth".

He said: "By blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it's going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats."