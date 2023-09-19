A primary school near Exeter has been closed for the "foreseeable future" due to flooding.

Kenton primary school was one of many buildings flooded after torrential downpours took place across the region, with a clean-up operation underway.

Students from Kenton primary school will be schooled temporarily at Kenn primary school from Wednesday.

Lorraine Curry, executive head of the primary school, said the damage was "heart-breaking".