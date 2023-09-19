Primary school closed due to flood damage
A primary school near Exeter has been closed for the "foreseeable future" due to flooding.
Kenton primary school was one of many buildings flooded after torrential downpours took place across the region, with a clean-up operation underway.
Students from Kenton primary school will be schooled temporarily at Kenn primary school from Wednesday.
Lorraine Curry, executive head of the primary school, said the damage was "heart-breaking".
Ms Curry said: "It's catastrophic, it's an absolute disaster for us as a school community.
"It's heart-breaking, the damage is so significant that at the moment we just don't know when we will get back here."
