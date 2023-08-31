Reviews of current fees and charges have been carried out, and Guernsey Ports said it hoped to be in a self-funding position by 2026.

Retail Prices Index (RPI) increases have been proposed which will be applied to fees and charges from 2024.

A spokesperson said: "Guernsey Ports is mindful of the potential impact of sudden sharp rise in charges and will always try to smooth increases so that customers can adjust to these.

"As such, is has been decided to phase in the increases over three years.

"This also gives Guernsey Ports the opportunity to monitor and take stock of any changes to service demand or usage and adapt accordingly."

Current fees will rise by between 20% and 30% next year for berths within Guernsey Ports marinas, with further above RPI increases in 2025 and 2026.

These increases are expected to raise additional revenues of about £1.2m a year from 2026 onwards.

Moorings outside the marinas will see increases of between 60% and 150% above RPI by 2026, depending on location.

Overall, this is expected to raise additional annual revenues of £44,000 from 2026 onwards, Guernsey Ports said.