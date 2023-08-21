Hundreds flock to Isles of Scilly for rare seabird

About 400 birdwatchers from across the country have visited the Isles of Scilly this month to catch a glimpse of a rare tropical bird recorded only once before in the UK.

The red-footed booby, a seabird native to the Galápagos Islands, was spotted earlier in August by on Bishop Rock Lighthouse, four miles west of Scilly.

Joe Pender, skipper of the boat Scilly Pelagics, said people have flocked from far and wide since to see the rare bird.

He said: "I would imagine that if the red-footed booby stays for a while we will get a steady stream of birders over the coming weeks."