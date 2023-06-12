Publican fined for filthy and dangerous conditions
Daryosh Rossookh has been banned from running food businesses after inspectors said they discovered a catalogue of health and safety breaches
He ran The Navigation pub in Greensforge, Staffordshire
Mouse droppings and mouldy food were uncovered by South Staffordshire Council staff
A publican has been banned from running food businesses after inspectors found filthy conditions at his premises including out-of-date food, rodent droppings and a putrefied mouse in the bar area.
Daryosh Rossookh ran The Navigation pub in Greensforge, Staffordshire, where inspectors said they discovered a catalogue of health and safety breaches.
High-risk food was left out overnight, mouldy food was found in fridges and inspectors reported a potential fire hazard due to a build-up of grease in ventilation systems, South Staffordshire Council said.
Rossookh, 64, admitted 14 offences at Cannock Magistrates' Court.
Council officers visited the premises numerous times between 2016 and 2022 and served three Hygiene Improvement Notices, but any improvements were short-lived, the council said.
No action had been taken to deal with a long-standing rodent issue, nor suitable cleaning undertaken in areas where there were problems, noted the authority.
The council added conditions in the cellar were dangerous, with the steps obstructed with stock and carbon dioxide cylinders unrestrained.
Cellar walls, ceiling and fans were blackened with a build-up of mould, with no maintenance procedures in place, inspectors found.
In addition, they reported no personal protective equipment had been provided to staff for beer line cleaning, which involved the use of a corrosive substance.
As a result of a final inspection in May, officers made an application for a prohibition order, with a view to preventing Rossookh from running a food business again.
Magistrates upheld the application, as well as ordering Rossookh to pay fines and costs totalling £7,899.
Last Tuesday, he admitted nine offences contrary to Food Hygiene Regulations and five offences contrary to Health and Safety legislation.
Councillor Rita Heseltine, cabinet member for regulatory services, said officers did all they could to support businesses, but the safety of residents was paramount.
“Officers have worked with Mr Rossookh for a number of years, educating and advising on food hygiene matters, but despite this, there was no real or sustained improvement, reflecting his blatant disregard for food-related health risks," she said.
“Where public health is at risk, we will always take appropriate legal action.
“It was a difficult decision to apply for an order prohibiting Mr Rossookh from running a food business in the future."
