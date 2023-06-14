Dan Rogers from the Swan Sanctuary in Shepperton said he was called by an angler, who had seen one of a group of young people use a brick to kill the swan.

"By the time we got there the swan had floated off into the middle of the lake," he said.

"It’s not until you get there and you see the physical side of it, and the pain, the suffering, the confusion and the fear in the animal itself.

"It’s horrible, it’s disgusting, it’s on the increase, this is not an isolated event.”

Mr Rogers said he was called to an incident at Mercers Lake in the summer of 2022, when a female swan had been shot through the face with a ball bearing. That bird survived.