More lifeguards are being recruited in Brighton and Hove in the lead up to the summer holidays.

Brighton and Hove City Council's new Labour leader, Bella Sankey, called for more investment in the service after the previous administration announced cuts earlier this year.

Unison, the union, warned the £100,000 savings could "end in tragedy".

Lifeguards saved 40 lives and responded to 76 major incidents in Brighton and Hove last summer.