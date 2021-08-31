Cull of female deer 'to protect millions of trees'

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is to carry out a cull of female deer next month in an effort to control numbers and protect trees.

The public agency said deer numbers across Scotland had doubled to almost a million from 500,000 in 1990.

It said the cull was necessary to tackle millions of pounds worth of damage to forestry and woodland caused by grazing deer.

FLS said woodlands being regenerated as a "response to the climate emergency" were at risk, with up to 150 million young trees vulnerable to damage.

Animal welfare charity OneKind has called for an "ethical strategy" which would allow wild animals to thrive.