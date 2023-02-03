Pair sentenced after man stabbed with machete
- Published
Two men have been sentenced after a man was attacked and stabbed with a machete.
Leicestershire Police said it happened in the early hours of 14 August while the 21-year-old victim was on a night out in Leicester city centre.
CCTV showed Joel Lanycia, 19, punching the victim, with Lanycia and Kian Moore, 22, seen kicking and stamping on the victim while he was lying unconscious.
Moore was then spotted using a machete to stab the victim in the thigh.
Police said the victim had arranged to meet a group of people at Jubilee Square but was found injured in Guildhall Lane shortly afterwards.
He sustained multiple injuries, including a deep laceration to his thigh, and was in hospital for four days.
In a statement released by the victim, he said: "As a result of being attacked, I've been anxious and the incident has made me look over my shoulder all the time.
"I want to try and make this country a better place to live in and not worry about knife crime."
Lanycia and Moore were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent.
Moore, of Chettle Road, Leicester, also admitted a charge of having a bladed article and was jailed for four years and four months.
Lanycia, of Littlegarth, Leicester, was sentenced to three years and eight months in a young offenders institution.