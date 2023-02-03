Two men have been sentenced after a man was attacked and stabbed with a machete.

Leicestershire Police said it happened in the early hours of 14 August while the 21-year-old victim was on a night out in Leicester city centre.

CCTV showed Joel Lanycia, 19, punching the victim, with Lanycia and Kian Moore, 22, seen kicking and stamping on the victim while he was lying unconscious.

Moore was then spotted using a machete to stab the victim in the thigh.