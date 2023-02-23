Man taken into custody after woman suffers cardiac arrest
A man was taken into police custody after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Norway Crescent, Harwich, at about 20:45 GMT on Monday.
The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Det Insp Kev Hughes, of Essex Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate how this woman has ended up in hospital.
"I can assure the public that this was an isolated incident and we ask you not to speculate."
The arrested man has been released on police bail whilst investigations continue.
Det Insp Hughes said he appreciated their presence "caused concern amongst residents" and there were "comments on social media around this incident".
An air ambulance was part of the emergency response.
