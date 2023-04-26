Several schools in the Liverpool area are celebrating being awarded grants to mark the city's "once in a lifetime" staging of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool is hosting the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine next month.

EuroGrant funding of up to £2,000 has been given to 27 schools for events to commemorate the event, the city's relationship with Ukraine and its European heritage.

Staff at a school in Formby said they were "delighted" to receive cash to celebrate such a "weird and wonderful" event.