Part of a major route between the Isle of Man's capital and the west is set to close for emergency resurfacing works ahead of the TT races.

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said a section of the A1 Peel Road had been damaged by icy conditions earlier this year.

The stretch of road between Quarterbridge in Douglas and Braddan Bridge will be closed between 18:30 and 06:00 BST on 26 and 27 April.

A closure is also possible on 28 April if the work is delayed by the weather.