Protesters accused of causing £1.2m worth of damage at a factory made employees fear for their lives, a trial has heard.

The group wrongly thought Teledyne Labtech at Presteigne, Powys, made circuit boards for Israeli drones which killed Palestinians, a jury heard.

Ruth Hogg, 39, of Stanley Road, Aberystwyth, is on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court charged with conspiring to damage property on 9 December last year.

Two other women and a man have been charged with the same offence.